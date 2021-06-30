Students in Riverside and San Diego Counties Receive $65,000 in Scholarships

Thirty-two high school seniors and foster care students in Riverside and San Diego counties collectively received $65,000 in scholarship money, it was announced Tuesday.

The funds were paid out by the Cal Coast Cares Foundation, a nonprofit foundation established in 2015 by the San Diego-based California Coast Credit Union.

Each recipient received between $2,000 and $2,500.

“These students have remained resilient and continued to strive toward their goals despite the unprecedented challenges they faced in the past year,” said Todd Lane, president and CEO of California Coast Credit Union. “Being able lighten the financial burden of higher education is more important than ever, and we are honored to provide this support.”

The nonprofit also gifted $25,000 to local college students where are either in, or come from, foster care programs in either San Diego or Riverside counties.

Meanwhile, the application period is still open for teachers to apply for grants to “support class projects that advance any of the STREAM fields (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Math),” according to the organization.

