BNP Paribas Open Announces October 2021 Dates

The BNP Paribas Open will be held October 4 – 17, 2021.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Tournament Director Tommy Haas.

The fall edition of the BNP Paribas Open will require all fans, staff, sponsors, media, and vendors to show valid proof of full vaccination in order to enter the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the tournament.

In addition, depending on the COVID-19 conditions at the time of the tournament, additional testing as well as mask mandates in certain seating areas may be required by the Riverside County health department and the state of California.

The guidelines for the players are governed by the protocols established by their respective governing bodies, the WTA and ATP Tours. However, the guidelines for the players are governed by the protocols established by their respective governing bodies, the WTA and ATP Tours, according to a press release from spokesperson Matt Tuinen.

There was also mention that there will be “further details on how the required immunity documentation can be presented will be shared as the tournament draws closer.” Additional information related to health and safety protocols will be shared on bnpparibasopen.com.

“The BNP Paribas Open in October is going to be a can’t-miss occasion,” said Haas. “We know that our fans have been eagerly awaiting our return, and we are looking forward to delivering an unforgettable event that celebrates the unique Tennis Paradise experience.”

This tournament is a combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event which will feature a women’s event with 96-player singles draws, 32-player singles qualifying draws, and 32-team doubles draws. The men’s event will feature 56-player singles draws, 28-player singles qualifying draws, and 28-team doubles draws.

Tickets go on sale July 7th.

More informtaion can be found at bnpparibasopen.com/tickets.