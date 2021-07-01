Indian Wells Certified Farmers Market Moves Indoors for Summer

The Indian Wells Certified Farmers Market is beating the summer heat by going indoors.

The fresh market and its vendors will be located inside of the old Raplh’s in Indian Wells located at 74895 Highway 111.

Every Thursday through September the market will be open from 8a – 1p.

The market features fresh fruit such as peaches, strawberries, apricots and Rainier cherries.

There are artisan and hot food vendors, bread bakers, pet treats, candles, art and sometimes music.

The grand opening for the summer indoors location was June 7.

In the fall of 2021 they will return outdoors October 7th.