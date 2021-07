Person Found Dead Near Desert Edge

Riverside County deputies are investigating a death Thursday near Desert Edge.

Investigators arrived in the area of Johnson Road and 15th Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

There, they located a deceased person described by the sheriff’s office as an adult victim.

As of 2:30 p.m. more invesitgators with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office were arriving on scene to assume the investigation.

There were no other details provided.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.