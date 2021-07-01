Preliminary Hearing Date Set for Felon Accused of Killing Woman in Indio

A Sept. 3 preliminary hearing date was confirmed Thursday for a felon accused of fatally beating a woman in Indio.

Edwardo Alvarez, 40, was arrested last October on suspicion of killing 32-year-old Madeleine Gutierrez of Indio at a condominium complex in the 47- 300 block of Monroe Street.

Alvarez is charged with one court of murder.

During a status hearing at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Thursday, Riverside County Superior Court Judge James Hawkins conferred with the prosecution and defense about scheduling, and all sides agreed to proceed with the preliminary hearing in September.

The hearing will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to warrant a trial for the Alvarez, who is being held on $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

Officers were sent to the Summer Breeze complex about 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2020, on a report of an assault, according to the Indio Police Department.

Gutierrez was found dead at the scene, and Alvarez was questioned and arrested soon after, police said.

Alvarez and the victim “were acquainted,” according to police, who did not specify the nature of their relationship or provide a possible motive for the slaying.

Alvarez has a 2017 felony conviction for assault causing great bodily injury.

In 2015, he was sentenced to probation following his guilty plea to false imprisonment and spousal abuse, both misdemeanors, court records show. He also has an unresolved misdemeanor case pending from last year involving trespassing and drug-related allegations.