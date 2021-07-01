VillageFest Set to Return to Downtown Palm Springs

Palm Springs’ weekly street fair is set to return to Palm Canyon Drive Thursday evening following a more than year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

VillageFest will offer shopping and entertainment opportunities between Amado Road and Tahquitz Canyon Way from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The roadway, along with several side streets, will be closed to vehicle traffic.

Due to the coronavirus, the weekly gathering will include fewer vendors than before. The event will also initially return with a shortened footprint, stretching about a quarter-mile along Palm Canyon Drive compared a the half-mile length as was common before the pandemic.

The street fair is expected to return to its original size at a future point, according to the city.

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony organized by the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce is slated for 5 p.m. in front of the Welwood Murray Memorial Public Library.

City Council members and other officials are expected to join in the gathering aimed at celebrating the reopening of VillageFest and the library, which is located at 100 S. Palm Canyon Drive.

VillageFest shut down in March 2020 at the early onset of the pandemic.

More information is available at www.VillageFest.org.