Fire Officials Warn of Fireworks Dangers After LA and Ontario Explosions / Where to Watch Free Fireworks Shows

NBC Palm Springs is partnering with Agua Caliente Casinos to bring you coverage of their 7th Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular you can watch live on KPSE hosted by Mike Everett or attend the celebration and watch a rebroadcast at 11:00 p.m. on NBC Palm Springs!
Rancho Mirage: Agua Caliente Casino, 250 Bob Hope Drive, 9 p.m.
Banning: Nicolet Middle School, 101 E. Nicolet St., 6 p.m.
Corona: Santana Park, 598 Santana Way, 9 p.m.
Lake Elsinore: fireworks will be launched from the T-peninsula of the lake at 9 p.m. Free viewing locations include Lakepoint Park, Summerly Park, Swick-Matich Park, Whiskers Fishing Beach and a portion of the levee system.
Moreno Valley: Civic Center Amphitheater, 14075 Frederick St., festival gates open at 2 p.m. and fireworks are at 9 p.m.
Palm Desert: Civic Center Park, Fred Waring Drive and San Pablo Avenue, 9 p.m.
Riverside: La Sierra Park, 5215 La Sierra Ave., 9 p.m.
Riverside: Ryan Bonaminio Park, 5000 Tequesquite Ave., 9 p.m.
Temecula: Pechanga Resort Casino, 45000 Pechanga Pkwy, 8:45 p.m.
Temecula: Ronald Reagan Sports Park, 30875 Rancho Vista Road, 9 p.m.