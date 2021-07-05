City of Banning to handle its own stray animals

A contract between Riverside County Animal Services with the city of Banning expired on June 30.

That means the county’s animal control officers will not be patrolling Banning city limits from now on.

The city is now handling its own strays and the pets will be heading to the city’s shelter.

Pet owners seeking to reunite with their pets should check online or visit the shelter, located at 2444 Charles St., Banning, 92220.

Stray animals that have been impounded by Riverside County’s animal control officers previously – and through to June 30 – will be transported to this facility.