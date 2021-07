Community Rescues Horse Rescue Out of Water

When the Coachella Valley Horse Rescue was told the well that supplies water broke and would take three weeks to fix, they did not know what they would do to provide water to the 18 horses that rely on them. With triple digit temperatures expected all summer, it would be a death sentence for the horses. In a last ditch effort the rescue director put out a call to action on social media. What happened next is nothing short of a miracle.