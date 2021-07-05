Wanted man arrested for alleged possession of loaded gun, fireworks

A 27-year-old Thermal man who had an active felony warrant was arrested for allegedly possessing a loaded gun, illegal fireworks and narcotics, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Vincent Adrian Villegas was taken into custody at around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 87000 block of Center Street while deputies were conducting illegal fireworks enforcement in the area, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators described the fireworks seized as “five large aerial fireworks.”

“All fireworks, including sparklers, are illegal in Riverside County. All fireworks are illegal because they cause injuries and very often, cause fires,” Sgt. Porfirio Rubio said.

Villegas was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center where he remained in lieu of $10,000.