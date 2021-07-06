Dr. Carreón Foundation awards over $136,000 in scholarships for 2021

Celebrating its 30th year, the Dr. Carreón Foundation has awarded scholarships to high school and college students with a total of $136,000 provided to 74 students, which is a record number.

The Foundation supports the Coachella Valley’s youth by assisting them in pursuing a higher education and/or vocational training. Each year there has been an increase in the number of scholarship awards. In 2020, 63 students received scholarships.

Scholarships are awarded to students with financial need, at least a 3.0 GPA, community involvement, of Mexican descent, and leadership skills. Every year, over 300 students apply.

Having awarded more than $1.8 million in scholarships since 1991, recipients have attended schools locally and across the country.

This year individual scholarships ranged from $1,000 to $3,000.

“We are fortunate that the Coachella Valley community supports youth and especially education,” said DCF Executive Director Ricardo Loretta. “In recent years, our partners have supported us with financial contributions which have allowed us to both expand our scholarship award offerings and increase the foundation’s corpus. We are now more than 2 times bigger than we were five years ago. The future is truly very bright!”

OneFuture Coachella Valley is working in collaboration with the foundation to raise money for the scholarship program. Every dollar donated to DCF is matched by OFCV to become three dollars.

