SoCal resident Disney tickets now available

Southern California residents hoping to visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park can take advantage of a ticket package available starting Tuesday, offering admission for as low as $83 per day.

The Southern California special is a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket for $249. For those who prefer to bounce between parks, a three-day park- hopper ticket available for $304.

The tickets will be available for an undetermined, limited time. People who buy the tickets must use them by Sept. 30. There are no blackout dates, but Disney is still requiring ticket holders to make advance reservations to visit the parks.

The offer is available to Southern California residents living in ZIP codes 90000 through 96199, or Northern Baja California residents in ZIP codes 21000-22999.

Details are available on the Disneyland website.