Another heat wave heading to Riverside County this weekend

A heat wave will send temperatures soaring in most of Riverside County this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A strong high pressure system currently over the Great Basin will expand westward this week, ushering in the sweltering conditions starting Saturday morning, forecasters said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat watch for the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, the Riverside County mountains and the Coachella Valley from Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

Highs in the Coachella Valley could reach 118 on Sunday, while the mercury in the mountains is expected to reach 106 on Saturday, according to the NWS.

Meanwhile, high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low- to mid- 110s in the Coachella Valley, the mid-90s to low-100s in the valleys and Inland Empire, and the low-90s to low-100s in the Riverside County mountains, forecasters said.

The county recently opened cooling centers in multiple locations, where residents who don’t have access to air-conditioning can stay during the heat of the day. A complete list of options is available here.