Coachella-area residents lose power after vehicle knocks down lines

Nearly 500 Coachella-area residents were without power Wednesday morning after a vehicle slammed into an electrical pole, knocked down power lines and destroyed a junction box, authorities said.

Firefighters were called at 1:36 a.m. to Avenue 53 and Calhoun Street and found a single vacant vehicle crashed against the pole, according to Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department.

The departments said 495 residents would be without power “for an extended period.”

No further information was immediately available.