Desert Hot Springs family seeks help finding missing 14-year-old

The family of 14-year-old Jade Santiago is asking for the communities help in locating the teen who has been missing since June 27, 2021.

Jade is described as a Hispanic female with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’2″ and 140 pounds. She could be wearing glasses or green contacts, a nose piercing, light blue jeans with rips, a white crop top and a Mickey Mouse red sweater.

She was last seen leaving a home on Hacienda Avenue in Desert Hot Springs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DHSPD at 760-329-2904 or Jade’s mother, Shinna, at 760-676-7451.