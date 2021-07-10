Chick-Fil-A Coming To Palm Desert; Opening Day Still To Be Announced

The first Chick-Fil-A is finally coming to the desert, the popular restaurant chain will be located in the new Monterey Crossing Shopping Center in Palm Desert, a project that has been in the making since 2017.

Currently, to reach the nearest Chick-Fil-A, People would have to drive out of the valley to Yucaipa or Redlands, but that will soon change.

“There are great plans for it and of course what everyone is talking about is the Chick-Fil-A, but there is a lot more than that, we are really trying to complete and enhance that commercial corridor,” said Jan Harnik, Mayor Pro-tem with the City of Palm Desert.

Locals and those traveling are excited about not having to travel as far.

“Finally, because we’ve been waiting so long for so long, we’d have to drive to Temecula or an hour and thirty away, and we’re just glad that we are finally getting one,” exclaimed Matthew, Palm Desert Resident.

“I have driven that far just to have Chick-Fil-A food, so yeah I’m looking forward to it,” said Allan Morrow, frequent Coachella Valley traveler.

The popular drive-thru will be located at the new Monterey Crossing Shopping Center which is set to feature a four-story hotel, restaurants, and retailers.

“It’s been in the planning process for a while, for many many years and as you know we’ve all watched the pandemic change our plans a little bit, and that happened but now we are getting back on course,” added Harnik.

Other businesses that have been confirmed include Quick-Quack Car Wash and The Habit Grill, but there are still many vacant spots to be filled. And as for when Chick-Fil-A will open, the city council will be working on finalizing dates later this month.

“I’m sure my wife will love that, she is the one always bothering me to go out of town for it so to be close, we’re from Indio so it will be a short drive for us now,” said George Garza, Indio resident.

“What’s nice is they chose palm desert, I mean it’s a great location, it’s central, it’s easy for anybody in the entire valley to get there and certainly those people driving through on the i-10 will have that option as well,” explained Harnik.

“I think it will be a wonderful addition to Palm Desert, they have great food, I’m looking forward to buying some food from them,” added Morrow.