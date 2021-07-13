Masks required for public school students grades k-12 this upcoming school year

Local parents react to new state guidance requiring kindergarten through twelfth grade students to wear masks for the upcoming school year.

“I think it’s absolutely awful, I think it’s a bad idea,” said Amber Lynn-Taylor.

“40 other states are doing what is best for the students and for our kids why isn’t California,” said Celeste Fiehler.

Their frustration comes after a year of non-stop changes in the classroom and countless protests.

But according to the California Department of Public Health, requiring masks for all public school students and staff is the safest way to return to campus, and local medical experts agree.

“I think they made the right decision by asking the students to wear the masks,” said Alejandro Espinoza with Desert Healthcare.

Espinoza says it’s especially important with the quickly spreading delta variant.

“We are seeing some of the data, the early results are showing that it’s more aggressively targeting our younger population,” said Espinoza.

Enforcement of the mask mandate will fall upon individual districts.

The president of the Desert Sands Teacher’s Association says she’s disappointed the new year will start with COVID regulations.

“It is unfortunate that we are going to have to be continue to wear masks because we do follow the county and state guidelines,” said Trina Gonzales-Alesi, president of the Desert Sands Teachers Association.

However, she’s thankful the recommendation came before the semester starts.

“We had to pivot so quickly when the pandemic first broke out and we were not prepared and we appreciate being prepared,” said Gonzales-Alesi.

In the meantime, the new mandate has led some parents to consider leaving their child’s public school.

“I have researched different private schools in the area and I’m just trying to figure it out. If it’s going to be mandated everywhere then I guess we’re going to have no choice but to stay home and continue with the distance learning,” said Lynn-Taylor.