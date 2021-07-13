Motorcyclist in critical condition following Desert Hot Springs crash

A motorcylist remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday following a collision in Desert Hot Springs.

The crash occurred about 10:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dillon Road and Atlantic Avenue, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. Police said the motorcyclist was westbound on Dillon Road when a Nissan Sentra traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of him.

The rider, whose name was not released, suffered “major trauma to his body” in the collision, police said.

The driver of the Sentra, a 20-year-old Desert Hot Springs man whose name was withheld, remained on scene and called 911. He was not injured or arrested, police said, but the investigation was continuing.

Witnesses were urged to call Sgt. Cory Carranza at 760-329-6411, ext. 375. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867