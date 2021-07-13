Palm Springs recruiting nationwide for next Chief of Police and Assistant City Manager

The City of Palm Springs is currently conducting a nationwide recruitment for two

progressive, dynamic, proven, and results-driven executive leaders to serve as our City’s next Chief of Police and Assistant City Manager.

Reporting to City Manager Justin Clifton, both positions are actively being recruited by well known California firm, Ralph Andersen and Associates.

Initial applications will undergo an internal review process by the end of the month — at which time, candidates with the strongest qualifications will be invited to take part in several key assessment interviews with members of the City Council, Staff and community leaders over the next few months. The ideal candidates will have extensive public administration experience with proven track records in their communities.

The application process is open to both internal and external applicants from around the country.

“It is vital that the candidates are able to connect with and respect people from all cultures and backgrounds, engage with and be responsive to the City’s diverse group of residents and stakeholders, while at the same time build bridges and help bring our community together behind common goals and solutions,” said Clifton. “Finding the right leaders to fill these two critical positions will be one of the most important decisions that I make as City Manager.”

With a focus on serving and protecting a diverse and engaged population of residents and visitors, the Chief of Police oversees the activities and operations of the Police Department, including law enforcement, crime prevention programs and complex administrative support to the City Manager and elected officials.

In addition, the Chief oversees a staff of 159 employees, (100-sworn and 59 non-sworn), with a budget of $35,621,102 for fiscal year 2021-22.

The ideal candidate for the position of Assistant City Manager will be a well rounded generalist with a background in advanced public administration, project management, data analysis and a strong understanding of city-wide operations and the role of local government.

“This is an exciting time for Palm Springs city government,” said Clifton, who noted the City is deeply committed to hiring responsive, diverse and inclusive executives that will lead Palm Springs into the future.

For more information about the positions or how to apply, visit palmspringsca.gov.