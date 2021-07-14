PS Power Baseball Player Quin Bennett Fighting Cancer

This summer, Quin Bennett made the decision to play baseball with the Palm Springs Power, Even though just a few months ago, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

“It’s just craziness being 21 years old and having this all happen all at once when you’re trying to go to a new school and just figure out your life right now. it’s just a lot but we’re getting through it one day at a time.”

Finding out about his diagnosis was hard enough, especially the timing. Bennett was right in the middle of his sophomore college baseball season at Wenatchee Valley Community College.

“I kind of missed off most of my season because of it, but I got to come back and pitch in the last game. That was pretty cool, it was awesome for me.”

Despite this setback, Bennett keeps a positive attitude as best he can.

“It’s really hard, every day is different but you just got to keep going. You can’t just lay down and do nothing. You got to keep going do what you love and live your life.”

So when Bennett had the opportunity to play baseball with the Power this summer, he jumped at the chance.

“It’s been working out really good, just playing baseball and feeling like at home and just with all the guys. It’s good for me I think, I love coming out here more than anything is just playing baseball”

On July 9th, the Power held a “Strikeout Cancer” event during their game. Where they raised money for the Desert Cancer Foundation. Bennett was also there to pitch the first inning.

“That was huge. I did pretty good out there, shoved a little.”

Bennett is now in complete remission, and all he wants to do is get back out onto the field.

“I’m just working out and that’s helping a lot with just keep my mind straight and getting on the field is always amazing, just makes me feel the best to be back out there.”