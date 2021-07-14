Richard Sherman’s Wife Tells 911 Operator He Threatened Suicide Before Being Arrested

NFL cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested early Wednesday morning in Washington state. Police responded to reports of Sherman trying to break into his in-law’s home in Redmond, WA.

Police say Sherman walked away and allegedly resisted arrest. The officers then used a police dog to help take him into custody. Sherman sustained minor injuries to his leg and ankle during the arrest. He was treated at a hospital before being booked into jail.

Sherman was booked on several charges, including burglary with a domestic violence component as well as resisting arrest. He was also denied bail and is being held at the Seattle correctional facility. The Washington state patrol says Sherman is also suspected of crashing his car nearby and fleeing the scene before arriving at his in-law’s home.

Richard Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss called 911 alleging that he was belligerently drunk and threatened to commit suicide.

TMZ was first to obtain a 911 call Moss made just before he was arrested.

Moss also spoke to the Seattle Times after several media outlets reported that broke Sherman was arrested on domestic violence and burglary charges.