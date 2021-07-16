100 acre brush fire breaks out near Tramway Rd.

A small brush fire breaks out in the foothills of Mt. San Jacinto just below the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. Palm Springs Fire Department tells us it grew to 100 acres just a mile south of the lower Palm Springs Aerial Tramway station.

Drivers heading up Tramway Rd. were stopped for about an hour, but cars coming down the road were allowed. Tramway Rd. has since opened up and traffic is flowing normally.

Our news cameras in Rancho Mirage captured smoke burning for a couple hours the afternoon. Smoke slowly let up by evening.

We are looking into the cause of the fire. A witness tells us he saw dust kicking up before he actually saw smoke and flames.

We’ll continue updating this story as more information is released.