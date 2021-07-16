Job Fair Planned For Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella

A job fair will be held July 27 at the Spotlight 29 Casino owned by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, it was announced Friday.

The casino is looking to fill “dozens of jobs” in various departments, including food and beverage, table games, facilities, information technology and events staff, according to the tribe.

Hiring managers will be offering $500 sign-up bonuses for some of the open positions. New employees will receive $200 after 90 days on the job, and the remaining $300 after 180 days.

“We are looking for energetic, innovative and motivated candidates to join our expanding teams,” said Robert Christopher, the casino’s marketing director. “Extraordinary people who join our teams will experience the best hourly wages in the local community, a fun and exciting atmosphere and many opportunities for advancement.”

All open positions come with benefits, including health, dental, vision and life insurance.

The job fair will be held in the casino’s Medjool Room. Participants are asked to first register in the En Vivo room, located up the escalators in the casino.

Tribal officials urge applicants to wear professional clothing and bring multiple copies of their resumes to the job fair, which will run from 1 to 5 p.m.

Additional information can be found here.