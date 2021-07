Man found shot to death in Palm Desert

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a man that was found shot to death in Palm Desert late Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of Varner Road and Washington Street.

A man was found lying in the road with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name and no other details have been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.