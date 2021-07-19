Two Arrested for Shooting Gun in Gated Community

On Sunday at 4:00 a.m. the Indio Police Department responded to calls of shots fired inside the Indian Palms Country Club. Police say that when they got on scene they interviewed a witness that gave them a description of the car and as they were investigating, the car fitting the description came back to the area.

Officers pulled the driver over and found the two males inside were responsible for the shots fired. Officers arrested 19-year-old Elijah Oropeza and 20-year-old Jose Aviles, both live in Indio but not in the gated community. They also found a semi automatic handgun, a 40 round magazine and several spent casings. They were charged with several weapons violations including discharging a gun at a dwelling and alcohol related charges.

They are still investigating and could not say who the gun is registered to or is an illegal weapon.