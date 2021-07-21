Cathedral City Police Seek Help Identifying Man Found Dead at Transient Camp

Police sought the public’s help Wednesday in identifying a man found dead in a transient encampment in Cathedral City last week.

The man was discovered on July 13 at about 7:40 p.m. at a makeshift camp located near the railroad tracks northwest of Vista Chino and Date Palm Drive, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

He was reported to be between 50 and 60 years old.

Foul play is not suspected, police said. The investigation into how the man died was continuing, as was the process of identifying him.

Anybody with information about the incident was urged to call Cathedral City police at 760-770-0300. Anonymous tipsters can also submit information through the WeTip hotline at 800-78-CRIME, or WWW.WETIP.com.