NBCares Silver Linings Act for MS

As some activities return to normal in the Coachella Valley, one very popular nonprofit is gearing up for its next act.

Act for MS is hosting a musical filled night for a worthy cause. The Marx on Marx Cabaret will perform a selection of favorite songs and share family stories from their family of beloved vaudeville and film stars.

This event will benefit ACT for MS, which helps so many local residents challenged by multiple sclerosis.

The Marx on Marx Cabaret takes place on Sunday, July 25th at Bellatrix at The Classic Club in Palm Desert.

For more information visit ACTFORMS.org.