Woman Seriously Injured in Indio Hit-And-Run

A motorist was seriously hurt Wednesday in a hit-and-run collision in Indio, and police sought public help in locating the other driver.

The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. at the intersection of Avenue 48 and Jackson Street, according to spokesman Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department.

A silver 2002 Ford pickup truck collided with a Chevy Malibu and the Ford’s driver, described only as a man, fled the scene, Guitron said.

Firefighters freed the woman driving the Malibu from the wreckage. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Witnesses were urged to call Indio police at 760-391-4057.