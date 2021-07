Women’s National Soccer Team Drops first Game to Sweden in Tokyo Olympics

A rough start in Tokyo for the US Women’s national soccer team, they drop their game opener to Sweden, 3-0.

Sweden out-scored heavily favored Team USA in the group play round.

They’re not out of contention by any means, but they do have to win their next two games in group play to automatically move on to the next round.

The upset ends a 44 game unbeaten streak for the women’s national team.

Team USA is the favorite to take home gold in the Olympics this summer.