ICU Patients with COVID-19 Double in Riverside County Since Last Week

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in Riverside County more than doubled over the last week, health officials said Wednesday.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 30 ICU patients with the virus are being treated countywide, an increase of 16 from seven days ago. The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms in the county is 155, up 61 from last week.

Last month, county health officials switched from daily to once-a-week data updates as part of an overhaul to their coronavirus “dashboard” and to make tallies easier to track.

The agency said 4,657 deaths from virus-related complications have been recorded in the last 16 months, up 10 from last week.

The aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 is 304,060, an increase of 1,991 from last week.

The number of known active virus cases is 2,392, up 891 from last week’s figures. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total, according to the county Executive Office. Verified patient recoveries countywide are 297,011.

The RUHS coronavirus portal can be accessed here.