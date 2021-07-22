Indio Marketplace Transformation Coming 2022

The City of Indio approved the Haagen Company’s $40 million vision to transform the Indio Marketplace into an entertainment, shopping and dining destination. Construction on the 17 acre property on Highway 111 will begin this fall and is set to be completed in the fall of 2022. Indio’s mayor Elaine Holmes says this is only the beginning of Indio’s renaissance.

Christopher Fahey, the president of the Haagen Co. says the transformation will include a large food hall with about a dozen restaurants, outdoor spaces that include a large entertainment area for concerts or groups to watch events on a large screen and splash zone for children to enjoy on a hot day. He says they created this vision with the community of Indio at heart, a place where families, friends, adults, children can gather. Fahey says this 215,000 square foot destination that will transform the old Indio Fashion Mall is only one part of a master plan that will include a hotel and apartments to be constructed on the 20 acres of land behind the mall, but that deal is still in the works with the city and hopes that will be approved in a month or two.