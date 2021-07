Kaiser Permanente donates 200 Backpacks to PSUSD

Kaiser Permanente Riverside County selected Palm Springs Unified to receive a donation of over 200 backpacks filled with school supplies.

The backpacks were given to all PSUSD homeless students, with any extras going to students who have been more disconnected during the pandemic and distance learning.

The disbursement took place Wednesday at the Kaiser Permanente Palm Desert Office.

*This story has been updated to correct the number of filled backpacks donated.