Ticketmaster to service Coachella Valley Arena

The upcoming Coachella Valley Arena announced a long-term partnership with Ticketmaster to employ their latest venue and ticketing technology.

The arena, located near -10 and Cook Street, will be more than 300,000 square feet and feature 11,000-plus seats and include modern suites and premium hospitality clubs. The $277 million project will be the home of the Seattle Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) team and include an adjoining facility that will serve as a year-round community gathering space and the training center for the AHL team.

When the state-of-the-art venue opens at the of 2022, Ticketmaster will provide its ticketing solutions for the Seattle Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) team, in addition to the arena’s concert events.

“Ticketmaster is the best ticketing system in the world, and we’re pleased to offer their industry-leading technology across all of our world-class venues,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO, Oak View Group. “We know what a strong partner Ticketmaster is when it comes to bringing that premium ticketing experience to fans, and we look forward to partnering with them to bring the biggest artists and sporting events as we return to live.”

Evoking a premium feel across all aspects of the experience, the venues may be equipped with “Ticketing Concierge,” a contactless box office powered by Ticketmaster’s TM1 product suite which enables all ticketing transactions, account support, refunds, or will-call to be handled digitally, reducing the need for physical interactions between fans and staff. Fans may simply enter the event through contactless scanners, accessing digital tickets on their mobile device, providing faster entry for a more seamless event-going experience. Going forward, the venues may also implement new capabilities for contactless payment, mobile ordering, and in-venue experiences via the Ticketmaster app. As this technology rolls out, the venue may be able to provide more services, such as in-seat concessions, and merchandise pre-order and delivery.

The Coachella Valley Arena will also be built for music and host on a regular basis. In addition to sports and entertainment, the arena will accommodate conventions, large meetings, international events, as well as award shows and exhibitions. It will be privately funded at no risk to Riverside County taxpayers.

Construction of the new arena is expected to create hundreds of permanent and temporary jobs for the community.