Ross Mathews Stops by The Morning Show to Talk Drag Race, Wedding Plans and His Favorite Palm Springs Spots

TV personality Ross Mathews stops by the Morning Show on NBC Palm Springs. He talks to Sara Sanchez about deciding to fully move to Palm Springs when he’s not shooting the Drew Barrymore Show in New York. He also talks about his wedding plans after getting engaged earlier this year.

You can watch Ross on the Drew Barrymore Show weekdays at 2 p.m. on NBC Palm Springs.