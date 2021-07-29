TOKYO OLYMPICS
Weather
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast
Mike Everett
July 29, 2021 4:50 PM PST
Trending Stories
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Video
Mike's Thursday Evening Forecast
July 29, 2021
Local
42 district
Assembly
California
Chad Mayes
Christy Holstege
Mayor of Palm Springs
Palm Springs Mayor Announces Assembly Run
July 29, 2021
Local
371
Aircraft
anza
Blaze
Brush Fire
Cal Fire
Fire
HWY 371
KMIR
mobile home
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY
MOUNTAIN FIRE
NBC
Palm Springs
Riverside County
WESTNER HILLS
Wildland Fire
Fire Tears Through Anza Mobile Home, Triggers Small Brush Fire
July 29, 2021
Coronavirus
Local
Coachella
coronavirus
desert sands
Desert Sun
District
Elementary
KESQ
KMIR
NBC
News
Palm Springs
reopen
school
Mask Mandates for Students in RS Schools Countywide Challenged
July 29, 2021
Crime
Crown Victoria
Ford
Larry Bradford Williams
Larry Williams
Larson Justice Center
Modesto
Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs Police Department
Riverside County District Attorney
Stockton
Vitto-McVay
Stockton Man Admits BB Gun Attack on 70-Year-Old Palm Springs Bus Rider
July 29, 2021
