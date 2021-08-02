Annual Valley Wide Employment Expo To Be Held Virtually Next Month

A job fair will be held next month to fill open positions across the Coachella Valley, it was announced Monday.

The Valley Wide Employment Expo will be held virtually on Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The event is free to attend for both job seekers and employers, and priority registration will be given to employers who currently have job openings.

An optional pre-expo workshop will be held for job speakers a week before the event on Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. in English, and at 1 p.m. for Spanish speakers.

Organizers recommend that job seeks register early, though it is not required.

Additional information can be found at www.desertjobexpo.com.