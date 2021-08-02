671 New COVID19 Cases, 27 New Coronavirus Hospitalizations, Over the Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 671 newly confirmed COVID19 cases, 27 new COVID-19 hospitalizations and 5 additional deaths Monday.
The county has a total of 309,217 coronavirus cases and 4,667 deaths.
The update for the Coachella Valley cities and communities will be updated weekly. The next update will be Wednesday, August 4.
Coachella Valley city and community totals as of July 28, 2021:
Desert Hot Springs: 4,345 cases, 74 deaths
Cathedral City: 7,270 cases, 113 deaths
Palm Springs: 3,912 cases, 129 deaths
Rancho Mirage: 1,142 cases, 50 deaths
Palm Desert: 4,093 cases, 119 deaths
Indian Wells: 206 cases, 6 deaths
La Quinta: 3,553 cases, 59 deaths
Indio: 12,573 cases, 227 deaths
Coachella: 8,009 cases, 97 deaths
Thousand Palms: 1,073 cases, 9 deaths
Bermuda Dunes: 683 cases, 10 deaths
Thermal: 477 cases, 9 deaths
Mecca: 1,138 cases, 19 deaths
North Shore: 361 cases, 1 death
Oasis: 897 cases, 8 deaths
Sky Valley: 227 cases, 5 deaths
Cabazon: 332 cases, 7 death
Anza: 145 cases, 1 death
There are 4,163 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.
According to the Riverside University Health System, 288 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday. That number includes 73 patients in intensive care units.
There are 5 newly reported fatalities bringing the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,667.
The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 300,387.
The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 217 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.
The county’s COVID positivity rate is 8.9%, up from 1.1% June 30, while the state-adjusted case rate is 16.9 per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average, compared to 1.5 per 100,000 4 weeks ago.
The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.
Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.
Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.
Article updated: 8/02/2021