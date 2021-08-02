671 New COVID19 Cases, 27 New Coronavirus Hospitalizations, Over the Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 671 newly confirmed COVID19 cases, 27 new COVID-19 hospitalizations and 5 additional deaths Monday.

The county has a total of 309,217 coronavirus cases and 4,667 deaths.

The update for the Coachella Valley cities and communities will be updated weekly. The next update will be Wednesday, August 4.

Coachella Valley city and community totals as of July 28, 2021:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,345 cases, 74 deaths

Cathedral City: 7,270 cases, 113 deaths

Palm Springs: 3,912 cases, 129 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,142 cases, 50 deaths

Palm Desert: 4,093 cases, 119 deaths

Indian Wells: 206 cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,553 cases, 59 deaths

Indio: 12,573 cases, 227 deaths

Coachella: 8,009 cases, 97 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,073 cases, 9 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 683 cases, 10 deaths

Thermal: 477 cases, 9 deaths

Mecca: 1,138 cases, 19 deaths

North Shore: 361 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 897 cases, 8 deaths

Sky Valley: 227 cases, 5 deaths

Cabazon: 332 cases, 7 death

Anza: 145 cases, 1 death

There are 4,163 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 288 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday. That number includes 73 patients in intensive care units.

There are 5 newly reported fatalities bringing the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,667.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 300,387.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 217 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The county’s COVID positivity rate is 8.9%, up from 1.1% June 30, while the state-adjusted case rate is 16.9 per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average, compared to 1.5 per 100,000 4 weeks ago.

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

