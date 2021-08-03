At Least Two County Supervisors Test Negative for COVID-19 After Exposure

At least two Riverside County supervisors who were quarantined after being exposed to someone with COVID-19 have tested negative for the virus and were no longer in isolation Tuesday.

Supervisor Chuck Washington began his isolation last Wednesday as a precaution after being notified that he had come into contact the day prior with a person infected with coronavirus, the supervisor’s chief of staff, Michelle DeArmond, wrote in an email.

But on Monday afternoon, Washington, who was fully vaccinated against the virus, received a negative COVID-19 test and came out of quarantine, DeArmond said.

Supervisor Kevin Jeffries also entered a precautionary quarantine last week but has since been cleared of the virus.

“He has no symptoms and has had a negative test. All is well,” the supervisor’s Chief of Staff Jeffrey Greene said Tuesday.

Supervisor Karen Spiegel also went into quarantine but her office did not immediately respond to an email about her current status.

It was unclear if supervisors V. Manuel Perez and Jeff Hewitt were also exposed to the virus and their offices did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Press-Enterprise reported that the Board of Supervisors’ information technology support team was also quarantining.

Yaoska Machado, a county spokesman, said an individual who works at the County Administrative Center in downtown Riverside tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

“As a result of close contact with that individual, a number of other employees were quarantined. The CAC remains open for county business,” he said.