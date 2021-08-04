Man Suffering From Medical Issues Missing in Palm Desert

A 22-year-old-man who suffers from underlying medical issues went missing Wednesday in Palm Desert, and authorities sought public help in finding him.

Eliezer Chaim Kraiman was last seen around midnight in the 150 block of Gran Via, near the Palm Desert campus of College of the Desert, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Eliezer Kraiman, please contact Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-836-3215. pic.twitter.com/5izZy4lUDS — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) August 4, 2021

Officials said Kraiman has the mental capacity of a 15-year-old and gets easily disoriented.

He was described as 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Kraiman may be wearing a purple shirt with red sweatpants and black shoes as well as an orange backpack.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s department at 760-836-3215.