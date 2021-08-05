Illicit Affair: Cast of “The Last Letter from Your Lover” Interview

I love “The Last Letter from Your Lover,” it made me cry buckets! All tears of joy though! And Shailene Woodley is picture perfect as Jennifer Stirling, a socialite from the 60s married to Joe Alwyn’s Laurence. But trouble begins when she falls in love with Anthony O’Hare played by Callum Turner.

Felicity Jones stars as Ellie Haworth in Augustine Frizzell’s “The Last Letter from Your Lover” based on the novel by Jojo Moyes. She’s a modern day journalist in London who uncovers love letters about an illicit affair from the past. Helping her is archivist Rory played by Nabhaan Rizwan.

I spoke with the actors about their interest in starring in the film, their characters, and the fashion!

“The Last Letter from Your Lover” is now streaming on Netflix.

