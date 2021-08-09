CDPH: Hospital Visitors Required to Show Proof of Vaccination or Negative C19 Test

Relatives and friends visiting a person in acute health care or long-term cares settings will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter into the facility,

Last Thursday, August 5, the California Department of Public Health issued a public mandate requiring all indoor visitors at general acute care hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and intermediate care facilities to show proof of full vaccination or a negative SARS-CoV-2 PCR or antigen test that was taken within 72 hours.

This order applies to each and every indoor visitation. It does not apply to outdoor visitation that does not require entering the facility.

Types of proof of vaccinations include COVID-19 vaccination record card, a photo of the vaccination card, other documentation from a healthcare provider or a digital record with a scannable QR code.

Visitors are also still required to social distance from others not in their group and wear masks; surgical or double masking is recommended, according to the public health order.

This mandate goes into effect Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.

Anyone visiting end-of-life patients are exempt from the vaccination and testing requirements.

This state order is keeping with our commitment to providing a safe environment for our patients, visitors, employees and the people of the communities we serve.