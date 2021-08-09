Nighttime Lane, Ramp Closures for I-10 Tune-Up Project Continue This Week

Nighttime road work and associated lane and ramp closures will continue through Thursday along Interstate 10 between Beaumont and the Coachella Valley.

Crews have begun making improvements to nearly 20 miles of freeway between Beaumont and Highway 111 near Palm Springs as part of the I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, also called the I-10 Tune-Up, for more than a year and a half.

Alternating lane and ramp closures that began Sunday will continue through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. each day westbound along the entire length of the project and eastbound between Beaumont and Banning.

The eastbound Hargrave Street on- and off-ramps in Banning will remain closed through Aug. 15.

The westbound Haugen-Lehmann Way on-ramp will remain closed until Thursday.

The eastbound Morongo Trail on- and off-ramps will remain closed through Thursday.

No weekday lane closures are planned during daytime hours, though crews will continue working during the day at various points along the thoroughfare this week.

A roughly six-mile temporary lane on the westbound I-10 between Banning and Cabazon will be closed sometime this month and moved to a new location between Banning and Beaumont. Specifics have not yet been released.

Crossover lanes deliver motorists to opposing sides of a particular stretch of roadway via a separated single lane with no shoulder space.

Caltrans engineers say the mechanism is used to avoid daytime lane closures. Motorists are urged to slow down while using the crossover ramp for safety.

The I-10 Tune-Up includes replacing guardrails, repaving outside lanes and replacing slabs in inside lanes and upgrading various on- and off-ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The $210 million project is primarily funded by the state gas tax, with the remainder through federal funds as well as some funding from the state, according to Caltrans.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

Caltrans has set up a website for project-specific updates at www.i10tuneup.com.