931 New COVID19 Cases, No new Deaths Monday Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 931 newly confirmed COVID19 cases and 27 new COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday.

The county has a total of 314,862 coronavirus cases and 4,667 deaths.

The update for the Coachella Valley cities and communities will be updated weekly. The next update will be Wednesday, August 11.

Coachella Valley city and community totals as of Aug. 4, 2021:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,389 (+44) cases, 74 deaths

Cathedral City: 7,347 (+77) cases, 113 deaths

Palm Springs: 4,021 (+109) cases, 129 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,170 (+28) cases, 50 deaths

Palm Desert: 4,164 (+71) cases, 119 deaths

Indian Wells: 207 (+1) cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,621 (+68) cases, 59 deaths

Indio: 12,702 (+129) cases, 227 deaths

Coachella: 8,051 (+42) cases, 97 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,082 (+9) cases, 9 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 692 (+9) cases, 10 deaths

Thermal: 479 (+2) cases, 9 deaths

Mecca: 1,143 (+5) cases, 19 deaths

North Shore: 361 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 908 (+11) cases, 8 deaths

Sky Valley: 230 (+3) cases, 5 deaths

Cabazon: 334 (+2) cases, 7 death

Anza: 145 cases, 1 death

There are 6,306 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 411 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday. That number includes 85 patients in intensive care units.

There are no new fatalities to report; keeping the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,667.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 303,889.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 228 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The county’s COVID positivity rate is 11.5%, up from 10.5% Friday, while the state-adjusted case rate is 25.2 per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average, compared to 20.5 per 100,000 Friday.

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 8/09/2021