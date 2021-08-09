WATCH: How Academically Prepared are Kids for the New School Year?

More kids are heading back to school this week, but it’s a school year like no other. So many of our Coachella Valley students haven’t seen the inside of a classroom in over a year. Academically, what do our local students face?

A new study finds half of parents and teachers think students have fallen significantly behind during online learning. The poll with Instructure found most teachers say student engagement is their main priority, and that’s what Trenton Goble, VP of K-12 Strategy with Instructure’s Canvas, talks more about student preparedness with The Morning Show.