Palm Springs Public Library Resumes Passport Services

The Palm Springs Public Library is resuming its U.S passport services, officials announced Tuesday.

The library is a designated U.S. Department of State Passport Acceptance Facility that accepts passport applications and forwards all forms and documents to the U.S. State Department to be processed.

Library officials said they can only assist in the processing of new passports, not renewals.

Appointments are required and are available Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The passport book application costs $145, the passport card application costs $65, and the passport book and card bundle application costs $175. Passport fees are set by the State Department.

The Palm Springs Public Library is located at 300 S. Sunrise Way.