WATCH: Packing a More Nutritious, Delicious School Lunch with LaLa Lunchbox

Our students are heading back to school this month, and that means it’s time to think about school lunches.

It’s easy to get burnt out on ideas, but that doesn’t mean you need to resort to PB&J and goldfish crackers right away (although, they’re delicious too.) And the creativity doesn’t have to fall on mom and dad, either.

Gillian Fein from @LaLaLunchbox makes it easy (her Instagram is full of brilliant ideas!) and fun with her smartphone app. She shows The Morning Show how it’s done with a real crowd pleaser: tortellini kabobs! (These aren’t just lunch ideas for children, either! Adults, take note.)