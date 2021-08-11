Officials ID Homicide Victim as Palm Springs Resident

An 80-year-old man found dead on July 30 has since been identified as a Palm Springs resident, officials said Wednesday.

Joseph Rajczi was found dead by police when responding to an unattended death report in the 1100 block of east Via Colusa in Palm Springs at around 8:30 p.m. that evening, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Rajczi was identified Wednesday by the Riverside County coroner’s office.

His cause of death is still under investigation by the Palm Springs Police Department, which ruled it a homicide on Aug. 7, but no further information was provided.