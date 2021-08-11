WATCH: Is Your Kid Dealing with Back-to-School Anxiety? Dr. Michele Borba Talks About Kids’ Mental Health

A Canadian study finds the pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of our children and teens. Depression and anxiety symptoms have doubled in children across the world. One in four youth experienced symptoms of depression during the pandemic.

Educational Pshychologist, Dr. Michele Borba, sits down with The Morning Show to talk about our children’s mental health in the age of COVID-19. American students are going back to school, and this upcoming school year carries a lot of weight.

We ask Dr. Borba what to do if your child is showing signs of anxiety, feels lonely or isn’t acting like themselves.