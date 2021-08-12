CDC Strongly Recommends Pregnant Women Get COVID Vaccine

Kitty Alvarado

 

 

Centers for Disease Control Dr. Rochelle Walensky said it’s safe for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine, in fact it’s risky not to, “CDC encourages all pregnant people or people who are thinking about becoming pregnant and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19,” adding, “the vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people.”

They released data with updated recommendations: CDC DATA

