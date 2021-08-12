Coachella Valley Unified School District rolls out the celebration for the new year

Coachella Valley Unified School District is the only district in the area that stuck with virtual learning through the last year and a half.

Finally, they’ are able to find normalcy by getting students back into classrooms today. Palm View Elementary School is receiving some last minute touch ups, but that didn’t stop the celebration today as parents and students arrived.

There was an air of jubilation as soon as students got to the gates. Here’s what a few of them said.

“I’m feeling excited and nervous too because I feel like I am going to get lost today.” – Samuel “I rather be here because there’s more stuff to do besides play video games.” – Matthew

Many parents were relieved to finally have their kids be in school instead of at home.

“More excited so he can go back to school now. Hopefully he still stays safe. Keeping his distance and everything.” – Pherine

“Excited. They are very excited to go and make friends and learn a lot of new things.” – Nancy

About 17,500 students attend CVUSD, district officials say only 500 of those are doing independent study. According to the district this is what many people want, since a majority of families in the district live under one household with extended families.

One student says he’s glad to get away from an overcrowded home.

“I finally get to get out of the house for awhile. I get bored really fast and I’m at my grandma’s so there’s a lot of kids and it really gets me irritated that all the kids are bothering me and a lot of other stuff.”

Overall parents and students are optimistic about what this school year will bring for their families.